At midyear, $900m collected from oil and gas industry – Jordan

At this year’s halfway mark, government had collected $900m from activities connected to the oil and gas industry, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan revealed on Wednesday while noting that work to establish the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is progressing.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at his office, he said that approximately $900m has been collected and this figure includes sums from the “resolution of one or two issues that were pending with some of the companies”.

He also updated reporters on the creation of the SWF…..