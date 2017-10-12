At midyear, $900m collected from oil and gas industry – Jordan

At this year’s halfway mark, government had collected $900m from activities connected to the oil and gas industry, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan revealed on Wednesday while noting that work to establish the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is progressing.
Speaking to reporters during a press conference at his office, he said that approximately $900m has been collected and this figure includes sums from the “resolution of one or two issues that were pending with some of the companies”.
He also updated reporters on the creation of the SWF
Region Two still experiencing severe drug shortage – Arnold Adams
Despite continuous efforts by Region Two to secure an adequate supply of drugs for hospitals, health centres and health posts on the Essequibo Coast, the region continues to suffer from the unavailability of approximately 90% of common drugs.
Needed gaming regulations still not in place
Needed legislation to regulate the growing gaming sector is still to be put in place, according to Chairman of the Guyana Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde, who says that a draft bill has been sitting at the Chambers of the Attorney General since last year.
Caribbean Indigenous Peoples to form regional caucus
Representatives of the Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean have made a decision to establish a regional mechanism to address issues affecting their nations which can make arguments on their behalf at the regional and international levels.
Bisram’s NY lawyer seeking to stay ruling on extradition
The lawyer in New York for Guyanese murder accused, Marcus Bisram is seeking to stall a ruling on his extradition proceedings there on the basis of his challenge in the Guyana High Court against the charge.
Houston residents briefed on possible land acquisition for new Demerara Harbour Bridge
Officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure met yesterday with residents of Houston, East Bank Demerara to provide information on possible land acquisition for the new Demerara River Harbour project.