Bisram’s NY lawyer seeking to stay ruling on extradition

The lawyer in New York for Guyanese murder accused, Marcus Bisram is seeking to stall a ruling on his extradition proceedings there on the basis of his challenge in the Guyana High Court against the charge.

However, the US government in a quick response submitted that the pending motion in Guyana has no effect on the US court’s probable cause determination.

In a letter to Justice Peggy Kuo, Bisram’s New York lawyer, Mario F. Gallucci said his client’s Guyanese lawyer Sanjeev Datadin informed that a ruling on the dismissal of the murder charge has been reserved until October 30th…..