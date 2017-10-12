Caribbean Indigenous Peoples to form regional caucus

Representatives of the Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean have made a decision to establish a regional mechanism to address issues affecting their nations which can make arguments on their behalf at the regional and international levels.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the agreement was reached yesterday, at the close of a three-day seminar held at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, at Providence, East Bank Demerara. The meeting was facilitated by the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice), a five-year Regional Justice Sector Reform Project funded by the Government of Canada…..
Needed gaming regulations still not in place
Needed legislation to regulate the growing gaming sector is still to be put in place, according to Chairman of the Guyana Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde, who says that a draft bill has been sitting at the Chambers of the Attorney General since last year.
Bisram’s NY lawyer seeking to stay ruling on extradition
The lawyer in New York for Guyanese murder accused, Marcus Bisram is seeking to stall a ruling on his extradition proceedings there on the basis of his challenge in the Guyana High Court against the charge.
Houston residents briefed on possible land acquisition for new Demerara Harbour Bridge
Officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure met yesterday with residents of Houston, East Bank Demerara to provide information on possible land acquisition for the new Demerara River Harbour project.
Administration’s secrecy stalling conclusion of UG wage negotiations
Although ready to accept the pay hikes that have been offered, the unions representing University of Guyana (UG) workers last week said that the failure of the administration to make a full disclosure of the disbursement of the $182 million being used to pay the increases remains a sticking point for reaching an agreement.
No arrest yet in murder of Kaituma fuel dealer
No one has been arrested as yet in relation to the shooting to death of fuel dealer, Khemraj which occurred one week ago in Port Kaituma.