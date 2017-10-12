Needed gaming regulations still not in place

Needed legislation to regulate the growing gaming sector is still to be put in place, according to Chairman of the Guyana Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde, who says that a draft bill has been sitting at the Chambers of the Attorney General since last year.

Forde told Stabroek News that the Authority is anxious to have the bill tabled in the National Assembly before the end of the year and he noted that the absence of the legislation is resulting in great losses to the country’s treasury.

He said that a letter was penned to Attorney General Basil Williams asking for his assistance in ensuring that the bill is presented. He said that in his response, Williams agreed that the bill was important. However, he added that he along with the other members of the Authority met with the Chief Parliamentary Counsel on no less than seven occasions and learnt that the bill “is still under some process of review.”….