No thought of new Top Cop coming from outside Police Force -Ramjattan

Though the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged plot to assassinate the President recommended that stern action be taken against the top brass of the Guyana Police Force, Ministry of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday dismissed the possibility of an outsider being appointed Commissioner of Police.
“I don’t have that in my mind at all. Absolutely not! I think that is not going to be in my mind for the forthcoming years to begin. I think we do have competent people amongst whom we can made this selection, both commissioner and other Deputy Commissioners”, he said when asked if looking outside the force for a commissioner is an option.
At the time Ramjattan was responding to questions at a press conference held at his office…..
