Port Kaituma farmer remanded over murdera

A farmer was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with murder.

Charles Leonard, aka ‘Pool’, was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge stated that Leonard, 46, of White Mile, Port Kaituma, between October 5 and October 6, at Five Mile, Port Kaituma, murdered Robel Gouveia, also called ‘White Boy’.

Leonard was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He was subsequently remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on November 7 at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.