President says gov’t actively courting investment, stresses innovation

-private sector says doesn’t want another talk shop

With a two-day summit geared towards achieving clear benefits to businesses, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday called on President David Granger to specify the measures aimed at creating investment and opportunities while alleviating poverty.

“We don’t want this summit to be another grand talk shop,” PSC’s executive Deodat Indar read from a speech prepared by the organization’s Chairman, Edward Boyer.

Boyer is currently in the United States, where he is receiving medical treatment for an illness but sent his remarks and also contributed to the forum, which was livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page…..