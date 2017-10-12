Trio charged with murder of elderly women

Three men were yesterday taken before a city court charged with the murders of Constance Fraser, and Phyllis Caesar, who were killed during a robbery at their South Road and Albert Street home last week.

Charged were Imran Khan, called Christopher Khan, 25, of Independence Boulevard; Stephen Jason Andrews, of Albouystown, and Phillip Suffrien, 23, of 66 Hunter Street, Albouystown.

The first charge read to the three men stated that between October 2 and October 3, at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, they murdered Constance Fraser…..