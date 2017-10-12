Trio charged with murder of elderly women

Three men were yesterday taken before a city court charged with the murders of Constance Fraser, and Phyllis Caesar, who were killed during a robbery at their South Road and Albert Street home last week.
Charged were Imran Khan, called Christopher Khan, 25, of Independence Boulevard; Stephen Jason Andrews, of Albouystown, and Phillip Suffrien, 23, of 66 Hunter Street, Albouystown.
The first charge read to the three men stated that between October 2 and October 3, at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, they murdered Constance Fraser…..
Gov’t can’t afford oil refinery – Trotman
Government cannot afford to invest US$5B in an oil refinery here and has ruled out undertaking that initiative but will support independent investors who can.
No thought of new Top Cop coming from outside Police Force -Ramjattan
Though the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged plot to assassinate the President recommended that stern action be taken against the top brass of the Guyana Police Force, Ministry of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday dismissed the possibility of an outsider being appointed Commissioner of Police.
President says gov’t actively courting investment, stresses innovation
-private sector says doesn’t want another talk shop With a two-day summit geared towards achieving clear benefits to businesses, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday called on President David Granger to specify the measures aimed at creating investment and opportunities while alleviating poverty.
Gaskin defends Trotman over ExxonMobil trip by wife to be
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin has defended his colleague minister, Raphael Trotman against criticisms about his taking of his then future wife and Technical Officer, Teresa Gaime on an ExxonMobil trip just months prior to her exit from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).
Canadian resident held at CJIA with 3.5 lbs of heroin
A Canadian resident was yesterday remanded to prison, after she denied having possession of 3.5 pounds of heroin.