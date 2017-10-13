AFC would not support delay of 2020 general elections – Ramjattan

The Alliance for Change will not support the delay of the 2020 elections to await the constitutional reform process, party Chairman and former leader Khemraj Ramjattan says.

“I would not countenance at this stage, any circumstance for the delay of elections and I would want to say that I would ensure as a Chairman of my party, which is in this partnership with the APNU, that we do have elections in 2020,” Ramjattan told a Private Sector Business summit yesterday.

On the panel facilitating discussion on governance and the legal architecture at yesterday’s summit, which included Attorney Nigel Hughes and PPP/C’s Gail Teixeira, Ramjattan said that he believed that the constitutional reform process could be completed in two years…..