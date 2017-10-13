AFC would not support delay of 2020 general elections – Ramjattan

The Alliance for Change will not support the delay of the 2020 elections to await the constitutional reform process, party Chairman and former leader Khemraj Ramjattan says.
“I would not countenance at this stage, any circumstance for the delay of elections and I would want to say that I would ensure as a Chairman of my party, which is in this partnership with the APNU, that we do have elections in 2020,” Ramjattan told a Private Sector Business summit yesterday.
On the panel facilitating discussion on governance and the legal architecture at yesterday’s summit, which included Attorney Nigel Hughes and PPP/C’s Gail Teixeira, Ramjattan said that he believed that the constitutional reform process could be completed in two years…..
CCJ rules for husband in $54m case against Rose Ramdehol
Auto sales dealer Rose Ramdehol has been ordered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to pay her former husband, Haimwant Ramdehol US$262,500 following a dispute dating back to 2010 on what had been agreed as part of their divorce.
Man admits to killing step sister, teenage nephew at Moblissa
For killing his step-sister and nephew back in 2013, Orin Rodrigues yesterday morning copped to charges of manslaughter, when he appeared at the High Court in Georgetown.
GHRA urges disciplinary action over leaking of nude photo of recaptured prisoner
The leaking of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams is of grave concern and those responsible for it going viral ought to be disciplined, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.
Guyana poultry plant among nine cleared for regional trade
In a bid to improve food security among the Carib-bean Community (CARICOM) member states, nine poultry processing plants in the Region have been approved to trade among Member States.
No evidence of Sisters Village cops neglecting sex abuse reports -Top Cop
Though many residents of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, have alleged that a man recently charged with the murder of a teenage boy was a serial abuser and that police did not act on reports of his activities, none of them contacted the police officer sent from Georgetown to record their claims.