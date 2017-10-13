Akeem Peter heads new parking meter negotiating committee

A new negotiating committee was elected on Monday by the Mayor and City Councillors to renegotiate the metered parking contract with Smart City Solutions (SCS).
To date it is unclear whether SCS is amenable to any renegotiation. It has not been heard from publicly for months.
The committee comprises seven councillors, six of whom are from APNU and one from Team Benschop for Mayor. The new committee will be headed by APNU Councillor Akeem Peter, with fellow Councillor Noelle Chow Chee as the vice-chairman. Other members of the committee include veteran Councillor Oscar Clarke, APNU Councillors Ivelaw Henry, Heston Bostwick, James Samuels, and Jameel Rassul from Team Benschop for Mayor. PPP/C Councillor Bishram Kuppen was also nominated during the process, but declined the nomination. A nomination was also made for Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran, but due to his absence at Monday’s sitting, the nomination was not accepted…..
Aviation body seeks clarification from Dynamic on ticket refunds
In light of Dynamic International Airways reassuring customers that they would have their money refunded on unused tickets, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says they have written the company for clarification and are awaiting a response.
Cops to intensify efforts to capture remaining escapees – Ramnarine
Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on Wednesday promised that efforts would be intensified to recapture two escapees who remain on the run after July’s prison breaks.
Youth faces sentencing for killing in-law over jokes
Trudy Samuels, who was charged with the fatal stabbing of an in-law over jokes he did not like, yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.
Dentist robbed on Anira St
A 31-year-old dentist of Anira Street, Queenstown was yesterday robbed by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
Wauna man gets bail on wounding after saying victim attacked him first
A Wauna resident, accused of wounding, was on Wednesday granted bail after a court heard that his alleged victim had struck him first and had been threatening him for weeks.