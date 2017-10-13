Akeem Peter heads new parking meter negotiating committee

A new negotiating committee was elected on Monday by the Mayor and City Councillors to renegotiate the metered parking contract with Smart City Solutions (SCS).

To date it is unclear whether SCS is amenable to any renegotiation. It has not been heard from publicly for months.

The committee comprises seven councillors, six of whom are from APNU and one from Team Benschop for Mayor. The new committee will be headed by APNU Councillor Akeem Peter, with fellow Councillor Noelle Chow Chee as the vice-chairman. Other members of the committee include veteran Councillor Oscar Clarke, APNU Councillors Ivelaw Henry, Heston Bostwick, James Samuels, and Jameel Rassul from Team Benschop for Mayor. PPP/C Councillor Bishram Kuppen was also nominated during the process, but declined the nomination. A nomination was also made for Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran, but due to his absence at Monday’s sitting, the nomination was not accepted…..