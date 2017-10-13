CARICOM council agrees on mechanism to restore agri in disaster-hit countries

The CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) has approved a mechanism to help restore the agriculture of countries hard-hit by natural disasters.

It follows the devastation caused last month by hurricanes Irma and Maria in Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands and Dominica and other Caribbean islands.

A release from the CARICOM Secretariat yesterday said that the Regional Agriculture Emergency Response Sub-Committee will provide prompt action to help the agriculture sector in Member States to rebound after natural disasters…..