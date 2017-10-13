CCJ rules for husband in $54m case against Rose Ramdehol

Auto sales dealer Rose Ramdehol has been ordered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to pay her former husband, Haimwant Ramdehol US$262,500 following a dispute dating back to 2010 on what had been agreed as part of their divorce.
Delivering its ruling yesterday, the CCJ again lamented delays in the Guyana court system. Rose Ramdehol lost her case at the High Court, the Guyana Court of Appeal and the CCJ.
According to the summary of the decision, the Ramdehols were formerly husband and wife and partners in a successful auto sales business in Guyana. Their marriage ended in 1998 but it was only in 2007 that they agreed to negotiate a division of their matrimonial and business properties…..
AFC would not support delay of 2020 general elections – Ramjattan
The Alliance for Change will not support the delay of the 2020 elections to await the constitutional reform process, party Chairman and former leader Khemraj Ramjattan says.
Man admits to killing step sister, teenage nephew at Moblissa
For killing his step-sister and nephew back in 2013, Orin Rodrigues yesterday morning copped to charges of manslaughter, when he appeared at the High Court in Georgetown.
GHRA urges disciplinary action over leaking of nude photo of recaptured prisoner
The leaking of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams is of grave concern and those responsible for it going viral ought to be disciplined, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.
Guyana poultry plant among nine cleared for regional trade
In a bid to improve food security among the Carib-bean Community (CARICOM) member states, nine poultry processing plants in the Region have been approved to trade among Member States.
No evidence of Sisters Village cops neglecting sex abuse reports -Top Cop
Though many residents of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, have alleged that a man recently charged with the murder of a teenage boy was a serial abuser and that police did not act on reports of his activities, none of them contacted the police officer sent from Georgetown to record their claims.