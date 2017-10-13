CCJ rules for husband in $54m case against Rose Ramdehol

Auto sales dealer Rose Ramdehol has been ordered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to pay her former husband, Haimwant Ramdehol US$262,500 following a dispute dating back to 2010 on what had been agreed as part of their divorce.

Delivering its ruling yesterday, the CCJ again lamented delays in the Guyana court system. Rose Ramdehol lost her case at the High Court, the Guyana Court of Appeal and the CCJ.

According to the summary of the decision, the Ramdehols were formerly husband and wife and partners in a successful auto sales business in Guyana. Their marriage ended in 1998 but it was only in 2007 that they agreed to negotiate a division of their matrimonial and business properties…..