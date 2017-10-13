GHRA urges disciplinary action over leaking of nude photo of recaptured prisoner

The leaking of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams is of grave concern and those responsible for it going viral ought to be disciplined, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.

“The issue of how the photo found its way onto social media should not be taken lightly and those responsible should be seriously disciplined,” McCormack told Stabroek News.

A nude photograph of Williams, with his hands handcuffed and feet shackled, was posted on Facebook on Tuesday. In the photo, Williams is seen holding a bottle of water over his privates. It is unclear when the photograph was taken…..