Local News

Guyana poultry plant among nine cleared for regional trade

By Comments
Minister of Agriculture of Guyana, Noel Holder (left), delivering remarks at the meeting. Also in photo are CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque (centre), and Chair of the Meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries of Suriname, Soeresh Algoe. (CARICOM photo)

In a bid to improve food security among the Carib-bean Community (CARICOM) member states, nine poultry processing plants in the Region have been approved to trade among Member States.

This announcement was made by the CARICOM Secretariat yesterday via a press release that stated the approval among the Member States came at the 71st Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Agriculture last Friday.

As such, poultry plants from Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, Suri-name, and Trinidad and Tobago were given the go ahead to sell poultry products intra-regionally after they were evaluated by the Regional Risk Assess-ments Teams and have met the sanitary requirements to enter the CARICOM Market…..

Comments  
More in Local News

GHRA urges disciplinary action over leaking of nude photo of recaptured prisoner

The leaking of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams is of grave concern and those responsible for it going viral ought to be disciplined, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.

No evidence of Sisters Village cops neglecting sex abuse reports -Top Cop

Though many residents of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, have alleged that a man recently charged with the murder of a teenage boy was a serial abuser and that police did not act on reports of his activities, none of them contacted the police officer sent from Georgetown to record their claims.

Aviation body seeks clarification from Dynamic on ticket refunds

In light of Dynamic International Airways reassuring customers that they would have their money refunded on unused tickets, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says they have written the company for clarification and are awaiting a response.

Akeem Peter heads new parking meter negotiating committee

A new negotiating committee was elected on Monday by the Mayor and City Councillors to renegotiate the metered parking contract with Smart City Solutions (SCS).

Cops to intensify efforts to capture remaining escapees – Ramnarine

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on Wednesday promised that efforts would be intensified to recapture two escapees who remain on the run after July’s prison breaks.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×