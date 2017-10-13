Guyana poultry plant among nine cleared for regional trade

In a bid to improve food security among the Carib-bean Community (CARICOM) member states, nine poultry processing plants in the Region have been approved to trade among Member States.

This announcement was made by the CARICOM Secretariat yesterday via a press release that stated the approval among the Member States came at the 71st Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Agriculture last Friday.

As such, poultry plants from Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, Suri-name, and Trinidad and Tobago were given the go ahead to sell poultry products intra-regionally after they were evaluated by the Regional Risk Assess-ments Teams and have met the sanitary requirements to enter the CARICOM Market…..