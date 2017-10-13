Legislation to govern African ancestral lands needs national consensus

Any legislation governing African ancestral lands should be a reflection of a national consensus, according to international legal consultant and expert on native and tribal rights Melinda Janki.

“I personally would say that one should do this through legislation that is built on national consensus. I don’t think it should be done on legislation that’s put through parliament, and that has not had public consultation. The legislation should reflect a national consensus,” Janki stated yesterday when she appeared before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) investigating African ancestral land matters yesterday at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

The point emphasised by Janki at the beginning of her presentation is that whatever decisions are made should be within the public interest, and within the consideration of equity and justice…..