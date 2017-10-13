Man admits to killing step sister, teenage nephew at Moblissa

For killing his step-sister and nephew back in 2013, Orin Rodrigues yesterday morning copped to charges of manslaughter, when he appeared at the High Court in Georgetown.
Initially indicted for murder, Rodrigues, 24, through his attorney Maxwell McKay, indicated to the court that he wanted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, which was accepted by the state.
He accepted that on November 30, 2013, at Moblissa, Linden Soesdyke-Highway, he unlawfully killed Molly James and her son, 15-year-old Aaron James…..
