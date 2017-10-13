Man admits to killing stepsister, teenage nephew at Moblissa

For killing his stepsister and nephew back in 2013, Orin Rodrigues yesterday morning copped to charges of manslaughter, when he appeared at the High Court in Georgetown.
Initially indicted for murder, Rodrigues, 24, through his attorney Maxwell McKay, indicated to the court that he wanted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, which was accepted by the state.
He accepted that on November 30, 2013, at Moblissa, Linden Soesdyke-Highway, he unlawfully killed Molly James and her son, 15-year-old Aaron James…..
Guyana Foundation signs agreement with Cuba University
The Guyana Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Medical Sciences of Ciego De Avila, Cuba.
Ramotar denies Sleepin Hotel given excessive concessions
featured Former President Donald Ramotar today denied that the SleepIn hotel was given concessions beyond what it was entitled to.
ICC gives green light to test championship, ODI league
Dave Richardson WELLINGTON, (Reuters) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the green light to a test championship and one-day international league, while countries are also welcome to experiment with four-day tests, the world governing body said on Friday.
Three killed at T&T karaoke
Ruthven Sandy (Trinidad Guardian) A night of karaoke fun turned deadly when masked men sprayed bullets into a crowded bar in Marabella on Wednesday night, killing three patrons.
South African Supreme Court upholds reinstating 783 corruption charges against Zuma
Jacob Zuma BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal today upheld a High Court ruling to reinstate hundreds of corruption charges filed against Jacob Zuma before he became president.