No evidence of Sisters Village cops neglecting sex abuse reports -Top Cop

Though many residents of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, have alleged that a man recently charged with the murder of a teenage boy was a serial abuser and that police did not act on reports of his activities, none of them contacted the police officer sent from Georgetown to record their claims.

This is according to Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine, who said on Wednesday that the officer at the end of his five-day visit found no evidence of the gross unprofessional conduct that the residents spoke of.

Ramnarine at the time was speaking at a press conference…..