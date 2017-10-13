No evidence of Sisters Village cops neglecting sex abuse reports -Top Cop

Though many residents of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, have alleged that a man recently charged with the murder of a teenage boy was a serial abuser and that police did not act on reports of his activities, none of them contacted the police officer sent from Georgetown to record their claims.
This is according to Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine, who said on Wednesday that the officer at the end of his five-day visit found no evidence of the gross unprofessional conduct that the residents spoke of.
GHRA urges disciplinary action over leaking of nude photo of recaptured prisoner
The leaking of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams is of grave concern and those responsible for it going viral ought to be disciplined, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.
Guyana poultry plant among nine cleared for regional trade
In a bid to improve food security among the Carib-bean Community (CARICOM) member states, nine poultry processing plants in the Region have been approved to trade among Member States.
Aviation body seeks clarification from Dynamic on ticket refunds
In light of Dynamic International Airways reassuring customers that they would have their money refunded on unused tickets, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says they have written the company for clarification and are awaiting a response.
Akeem Peter heads new parking meter negotiating committee
A new negotiating committee was elected on Monday by the Mayor and City Councillors to renegotiate the metered parking contract with Smart City Solutions (SCS).
Cops to intensify efforts to capture remaining escapees – Ramnarine
Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on Wednesday promised that efforts would be intensified to recapture two escapees who remain on the run after July’s prison breaks.