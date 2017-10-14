AG’s Chambers launches withering attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General

Labelling a letter she wrote to the press on Wednesday about her dismissal as “deceptive”, the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, accusing her of “gross irresponsibility” and a “lack of professionalism.”

Kissoon was dismissed on August 31st by the Public Service Commission (PSC) hours before its term was supposed to expire. She has since argued that she did not have a hearing before the PSC and that her complaint against the Attorney General Basil Williams for alleged harassment and verbal abuse had not been addressed.

Yesterday, in a statement, the Attorney General’s Chambers fired back. It said that Kissoon’s habit of absenting herself while important court matters were ongoing had cost the state millions of dollars…..