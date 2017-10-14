Duncan’s challenge to public service commission suspension in limbo

With the life of the Public Service Commission coming to an end, the High Court is now awaiting word from former Chairman Carvil Duncan on whether he will opt to see out his challenge to his suspension by President David Granger.
Duncan was a no-show for a scheduled hearing on Wednesday before Justice Brassington Reynolds and one of his attorneys, Rajindra Jaigobin, could not account for his whereabouts, noting that several calls to his phone had gone unanswered.
Jaigobin said he was yet to seek instructions from Duncan on whether he would still pursue the matter, given that the life of the commission had ended. ….
AG’s Chambers launches withering attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General
Labelling a letter she wrote to the press on Wednesday about her dismissal as “deceptive”, the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, accusing her of “gross irresponsibility” and a “lack of professionalism.” Kissoon was dismissed on August 31st by the Public Service Commission (PSC) hours before its term was supposed to expire.
Harmon maintains political offices don’t violate constitution
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that his holding the office of Secretary to the Cabinet while being both the Minister of State and a Member of Parliament (MP) is not a violation of the Constitution, which says the office holder shall be a civil servant.
Suspect admits to killing D’Urban St businessman
A suspect was held yesterday for the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Kitty on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the crime, police say.
Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’
Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon
President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.