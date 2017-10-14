Duncan’s challenge to public service commission suspension in limbo

With the life of the Public Service Commission coming to an end, the High Court is now awaiting word from former Chairman Carvil Duncan on whether he will opt to see out his challenge to his suspension by President David Granger.

Duncan was a no-show for a scheduled hearing on Wednesday before Justice Brassington Reynolds and one of his attorneys, Rajindra Jaigobin, could not account for his whereabouts, noting that several calls to his phone had gone unanswered.

Jaigobin said he was yet to seek instructions from Duncan on whether he would still pursue the matter, given that the life of the commission had ended. ….