Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’

Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.

The lawsuit, which was filed by attorney Anil Nandlall on Cadogan’s behalf, listed the Attorney-General as the defendant.

According to the statement of claim, Cadogan is asking the court for a declaration that he was wrongfully and/or unlawfully dismissed by the defendant; for damages in excess of $18 million for unlawful dismissal; damages in excess of $18 million for breach of contract; exemplary damages; costs; and interest…..