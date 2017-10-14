Gov’t moving to decentralise CDC’s operations -Harmon

A storage bond will be built at Lethem, Region Nine next year in keeping with government’s plan to decentralise the operations of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to ensure timely disaster response, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
“We don’t want to have everything here at the centre and then in the event of an emergency we are struggling to get transportation …to get the resources to the communities where the need it,” he said, while delivering the feature address at the observance ceremony for the Inter-national Day for Disaster Reduction 2017.
The theme of this year’s observance was ‘Home safe home: reducing exposure, reducing displacement.’….
AG’s Chambers launches withering attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General
Labelling a letter she wrote to the press on Wednesday about her dismissal as “deceptive”, the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, accusing her of “gross irresponsibility” and a “lack of professionalism.” Kissoon was dismissed on August 31st by the Public Service Commission (PSC) hours before its term was supposed to expire.
Harmon maintains political offices don’t violate constitution
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that his holding the office of Secretary to the Cabinet while being both the Minister of State and a Member of Parliament (MP) is not a violation of the Constitution, which says the office holder shall be a civil servant.
Suspect admits to killing D’Urban St businessman
A suspect was held yesterday for the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Kitty on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the crime, police say.
Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’
Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon
President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.