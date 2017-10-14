Gov’t moving to decentralise CDC’s operations -Harmon

A storage bond will be built at Lethem, Region Nine next year in keeping with government’s plan to decentralise the operations of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to ensure timely disaster response, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

“We don’t want to have everything here at the centre and then in the event of an emergency we are struggling to get transportation …to get the resources to the communities where the need it,” he said, while delivering the feature address at the observance ceremony for the Inter-national Day for Disaster Reduction 2017.

The theme of this year’s observance was ‘Home safe home: reducing exposure, reducing displacement.’….