Man burnt in Bush Lot fire succumbs

Jaikarran Sahadeo, the Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice man who was burned in a fire that gutted his home early Wednesday morning, has succumbed.

Sahadeo, 55, of Lot 99, Section D, Bush Lot Village, sustained severe burns on his back, legs, hands and other parts of the body in the fire of unknown origin. He succumbed sometime after 9 pm on Thursday evening.

The now dead man had made an escape from the fire through a window, after which his neighbours assisted him out of the yard at around 1.30 am…..