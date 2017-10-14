Ram blasts bad spending by ‘big’ gov’t

Attorney and accountant Christopher Ram on Thurs-day criticised the David Granger administration for its mismanagement of public expenditure while having the largest single government in post-independence Guyana.

Ram issued the critique while speaking at the Private Sector Commission (PSC) business summit on Thursday as part of a panel discussion on taxation, where he also called on the government to release a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on the country’s economy, which he said is critical of expenditure.

He used the forum to call on Minister within the Ministry of Finance Jaipaul Sharma, the lone government minister in the room, to state why the report had not been made public…..