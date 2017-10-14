State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon

President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

Harmon was at the time responding to a question about the holding of the party function on Thursday at State House, in light of concerns over the potential blurring of party and government lines.

“That is a decision that His Excellency makes. He is the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and depending on what is convenient to him, based on his schedule, the president will determine where he holds any activity,” Harmon said after an observance ceremony for the International Day for Disaster Reduction yesterday…..