Suspect admits to killing D’Urban St businessman

A suspect was held yesterday for the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Kitty on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the crime, police say.

A reliable police source told Stabroek News that the 26-year-old suspect, who had been taken into custody for questioning, admitted to committing the crime last evening. He is expected to be charged in the new week.

The source added that the police believe robbery to be the motive behind the murder, since Scipio was relieved of his jewellery during the attack…..