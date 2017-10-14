Suspect admits to killing D’Urban St businessman

A suspect was held yesterday for the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Kitty on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the crime, police say.
A reliable police source told Stabroek News that the 26-year-old suspect, who had been taken into custody for questioning, admitted to committing the crime last evening. He is expected to be charged in the new week.
The source added that the police believe robbery to be the motive behind the murder, since Scipio was relieved of his jewellery during the attack…..
AG’s Chambers launches withering attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General
Labelling a letter she wrote to the press on Wednesday about her dismissal as “deceptive”, the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, accusing her of “gross irresponsibility” and a “lack of professionalism.” Kissoon was dismissed on August 31st by the Public Service Commission (PSC) hours before its term was supposed to expire.
Harmon maintains political offices don’t violate constitution
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that his holding the office of Secretary to the Cabinet while being both the Minister of State and a Member of Parliament (MP) is not a violation of the Constitution, which says the office holder shall be a civil servant.
Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’
Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon
President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
Parika supermarket robbers get four years
Handel Thom and Premchan Mohan, the two men who were captured by the police on Wednesday evening shortly after they robbed a supermarket at Parika, were yesterday each sentenced to four years in jail after they admitted to the crime.