AG’s negligence sabotaging state’s cases, sacked Deputy Solicitor-General says

Former Deputy Solicitor- General Prithima Kissoon last evening defended herself against the scathing attack on her performance by the Attorney General’s Chambers, accusing it of making her a scapegoat for Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams’ negligence, which she blamed for derailing important state cases.

In a strongly-worded response, Kissoon also said that the Chambers made dishonest claims against her as part of a move to install an already chosen replacement.

She charged that Williams is behind the manoeuvring and also detailed instances where he deliberately concealed information to make it appear as though she was unfit to hold her former post, while hiding his responsibility for several judgments made against the state.

In one case, Kissoon said a ….