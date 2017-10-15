AHI hoping to secure casino operator for Marriott by next month -Chairman

Atlantic Hotel Inc. (AHI) hopes to secure a financier and lessee for the proposed Marriott Hotel Casino by next month end and is adamant that a casino will add financial value to the property, for which the government continues to service a US$15.25 million loan.

“There is an evaluation process and at the completion of that process, when we declare who is the successful bidder, negotiations will then commence and on the successful conclusion of those negotiations we will then have a grand press conference,” Chairman of AHI Hewley Nelson told Stabroek News when contacted.

“That process should be completed by the end of November, all things being equal, and thereafter we will have a press conference to deal with all issues pertaining to the Marriott operations,” he added.

AHI has invited the ….