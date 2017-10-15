AHI hoping to secure casino operator for Marriott by next month -Chairman

Atlantic Hotel Inc. (AHI) hopes to secure a financier and lessee for the proposed Marriott Hotel Casino by next month end and is adamant that a casino will add financial value to the property, for which the government continues to service a US$15.25 million loan.
“There is an evaluation process and at the completion of that process, when we declare who is the successful bidder, negotiations will then commence and on the successful conclusion of those negotiations we will then have a grand press conference,” Chairman of AHI Hewley Nelson told Stabroek News when contacted.
“That process should be completed by the end of November, all things being equal, and thereafter we will have a press conference to deal with all issues pertaining to the Marriott operations,” he added.
AHI has invited the
AG’s negligence sabotaging state’s cases, sacked Deputy Solicitor-General says
Former Deputy Solicitor- General Prithima Kissoon last evening defended herself against the scathing attack on her performance by the Attorney General’s Chambers, accusing it of making her a scapegoat for Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams’ negligence, which she blamed for derailing important state cases.
Gov’t still to decide how remaining oil blocks will be assigned – Trotman
The government is still to decide how the remaining oil exploration blocks will be assigned despite a statement by its petroleum advisor, Dr Jan Mangal, that competitive bidding is the way to go to avoid the risk of corruption.
Lowenfield denies procurement breaches at Gecom
Despite findings by the Auditor General to the contrary, Chief Election Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Keith Lowenfield is maintaining that the entity did not deviate from procurement rules in the acquisition of items ahead of the 2015 general elections.
Mocha NDC being strong armed by forced relocation of Broad St squatters, chairman says
Local government power is being selectively respected, Chairman of the Mocha/Arcadia Neigh-bourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Rudolph Adams said yesterday, while maintaining that the move to relocate squatters from Broad and Lombard streets to the community will be fought.
New Demerara bridge openings to see reduced waiting times
The design of the new Demerara River bridge will see a significantly reduced wait time for commuters during openings, Project Manager Rawlston Adams says.