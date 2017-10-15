Five die in Corentyne accident

This story is developing and will be updated.

Five persons, including a child, were killed today in a head-on collision between a car and a paddy truck along the Number 59 Village public road, Corentyne, Berbice. The accident reportedly occurred at 1.45 pm today.

Information reaching Stabroek News said that the motor car, PPP 3394 was travelling east when it swerved from a pothole and collided with the paddy truck GZ 2763 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact, two passengers were flung out of the car while three others were pinned in the vehicle.