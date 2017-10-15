Mocha NDC being strong armed by forced relocation of Broad St squatters, chairman says

Local government power is being selectively respected, Chairman of the Mocha/Arcadia Neigh-bourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Rudolph Adams said yesterday, while maintaining that the move to relocate squatters from Broad and Lombard streets to the community will be fought.

At a press conference yesterday morning, Adams along with several councillors and residents of the community said that a meeting with the Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, they were told that some 49 families would be relocated to the Barnwell area in Mocha and the numbers cannot be changed.

“At that point we would’ve asked that some of the families from the area be housed in alternative areas. However, she insisted that the 49 families, in her own words, is a done deal,” Adams explained.

He also stated that ….