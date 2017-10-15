Mocha NDC being strong armed by forced relocation of Broad St squatters, chairman says

Local government power is being selectively respected, Chairman of the Mocha/Arcadia Neigh-bourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Rudolph Adams said yesterday, while maintaining that the move to relocate squatters from Broad and Lombard streets to the community will be fought.
At a press conference yesterday morning, Adams along with several councillors and residents of the community said that a meeting with the Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, they were told that some 49 families would be relocated to the Barnwell area in Mocha and the numbers cannot be changed.
“At that point we would’ve asked that some of the families from the area be housed in alternative areas. However, she insisted that the 49 families, in her own words, is a done deal,” Adams explained.
He also stated that ….
AG’s negligence sabotaging state’s cases, sacked Deputy Solicitor-General says
Former Deputy Solicitor- General Prithima Kissoon last evening defended herself against the scathing attack on her performance by the Attorney General’s Chambers, accusing it of making her a scapegoat for Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams’ negligence, which she blamed for derailing important state cases.
Gov’t still to decide how remaining oil blocks will be assigned – Trotman
The government is still to decide how the remaining oil exploration blocks will be assigned despite a statement by its petroleum advisor, Dr Jan Mangal, that competitive bidding is the way to go to avoid the risk of corruption.
Lowenfield denies procurement breaches at Gecom
Despite findings by the Auditor General to the contrary, Chief Election Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Keith Lowenfield is maintaining that the entity did not deviate from procurement rules in the acquisition of items ahead of the 2015 general elections.
AHI hoping to secure casino operator for Marriott by next month -Chairman
Atlantic Hotel Inc. (AHI) hopes to secure a financier and lessee for the proposed Marriott Hotel Casino by next month end and is adamant that a casino will add financial value to the property, for which the government continues to service a US$15.25 million loan.
New Demerara bridge openings to see reduced waiting times
The design of the new Demerara River bridge will see a significantly reduced wait time for commuters during openings, Project Manager Rawlston Adams says.