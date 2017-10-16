Absence of Chairperson affecting Gecom’s work -Lowenfield

The absence of a Chairperson is undoubtedly affecting the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.

Gecom has been without a Chairperson since February and with Local Government Elections scheduled for next year, there is some unease over the delay in filling the vacancy.

President David Granger has already rejected two lists of nominees presented by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and is yet to decide on the third list. He has said that he intends to meet with Jagdeo on the third list…..