Amna Ally calls on Madewini graduates to take ‘frontline leadership’

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, yesterday encouraged the 92 graduates of the Ninth Module One Youth Leadership Training Programme to take up frontline leadership.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, Ally gave this charge at the programme’s Closing Ceremony held at the Madewini Training Centre, which has recently undergone a $40M renovation. It now has the capacity to house 210 students, the statement said. A new girl’s dorm was built, along with two staff quarters. The boy’s dorm, four staff quarters, mess hall and the lecture hall have all been refurbished.

Speaking to the recent batch of graduates, Ally said, “Now that you are equipped with the knowledge, the skills, etcetera, you have to now make good of applying them. I charge you to be visible in your organisation, in your community, in your region and, ultimately, in your country… Be part of community development groups. Subscribe to frontline leadership – I mean move forward and be recognised. Give leadership, don’t take a back seat. Use your communication skills to proffer your vision for success.”….