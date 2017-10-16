Five die in Corentyne crash

Five persons – including a mother and two of her children – were killed yesterday in a head-on collision between a car and a paddy truck along the Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne.

The driver of the car who died was identified as Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 37, of Lot 2 `D’ First Street, Bel Air, Georgetown. The other victims were identified as Sabita Manglani, Proprietress/ Manager at Sabita Immigration Services at Maraj Building on Charlotte Street, her sons Emmanuel Manglani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, 5, and her secretary Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora. The truck driver has been identified as Budhram Singh also known as `Buddo’, 30, of Number 49 Village, Corentyne. He has since been admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for observation.

The accident occurred sometime around 2 pm and the five persons who died were reportedly heading to the Number 63 Beach on the Corentyne for a Sunday outing…..