Five die in Corentyne crash

Five persons – including a mother and two of her children – were killed yesterday in a head-on collision between a car and a paddy truck along the Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne.
The driver of the car who died was identified as Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 37, of Lot 2 `D’ First Street, Bel Air, Georgetown. The other victims were identified as Sabita Manglani, Proprietress/ Manager at Sabita Immigration Services at Maraj Building on Charlotte Street, her sons Emmanuel Manglani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, 5, and her secretary Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora. The truck driver has been identified as Budhram Singh also known as `Buddo’, 30, of Number 49 Village, Corentyne. He has since been admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for observation.
The accident occurred sometime around 2 pm and the five persons who died were reportedly heading to the Number 63 Beach on the Corentyne for a Sunday outing…..
Man chopped to death at Cane Grove in land row
A confrontation over the use of land at Cane Grove Backdam, Mahaica, turned deadly yesterday when a father and son were attacked and chopped.
Absence of Chairperson affecting Gecom’s work -Lowenfield
The absence of a Chairperson is undoubtedly affecting the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.
Eco says shares sale to finance its portion of offshore oil drilling
Eco Oil and Gas Limited says that there was no “flipping” when it sold a percentage of its shares in the offshore Orinduik Block to French oil and gas company, Total and that it is committed to the holistic development of this country.
Parfaite Harmonie residents complain about adults preying on schoolgirls
The Ministry of Public Security on Friday met with residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Demerara where concerns were raised about security and adults preying on school girls.
Unit for sugar privatisation to be fully functional in January – official
The Special Purposes Unit set up to spearhead the divestment and privatisation of certain GuySuCo assets will be fully functional by January 2018, a government official says.