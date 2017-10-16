Man chopped to death at Cane Grove in land row

A confrontation over the use of land at Cane Grove Backdam, Mahaica, turned deadly yesterday when a father and son were attacked and chopped.

The chopping has resulted in the death of Harrynarine Ramnawaj, 27, a driver and farmer and has left his father Chanderpaul Ramnawaj, 59, both of 25 Estate Road, Cane Grove nursing chop wounds. Police in a statement last evening said that a 43-year-old labourer of Sawah was injured during the confrontation and was treated at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. He has since been taken into custody.

Police spokesman Shivpersaud Bacchus said in the statement that the now deceased man and his father were at their farm when they noticed that a few banana plants had been damaged and a wooden structure erected. This prompted an investigation by the father and son and they found the suspect in the wooden structure. As a result, Harrynarine confronted the suspect and an argument ensued during which the suspect dealt the man and his father several chops…..