Man chopped to death at Cane Grove in land row

A confrontation over the use of land at Cane Grove Backdam, Mahaica, turned deadly yesterday when a father and son were attacked and chopped.
The chopping has resulted in the death of Harrynarine Ramnawaj, 27, a driver and farmer and has left his father Chanderpaul Ramnawaj, 59, both of 25 Estate Road, Cane Grove nursing chop wounds. Police in a statement last evening said that a 43-year-old labourer of Sawah was injured during the confrontation and was treated at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. He has since been taken into custody.
Police spokesman Shivpersaud Bacchus said in the statement that the now deceased man and his father were at their farm when they noticed that a few banana plants had been damaged and a wooden structure erected. This prompted an investigation by the father and son and they found the suspect in the wooden structure. As a result, Harrynarine confronted the suspect and an argument ensued during which the suspect dealt the man and his father several chops…..
Five die in Corentyne crash
Five persons – including a mother and two of her children – were killed yesterday in a head-on collision between a car and a paddy truck along the Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne.
Absence of Chairperson affecting Gecom’s work -Lowenfield
The absence of a Chairperson is undoubtedly affecting the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.
Eco says shares sale to finance its portion of offshore oil drilling
Eco Oil and Gas Limited says that there was no “flipping” when it sold a percentage of its shares in the offshore Orinduik Block to French oil and gas company, Total and that it is committed to the holistic development of this country.
Parfaite Harmonie residents complain about adults preying on schoolgirls
The Ministry of Public Security on Friday met with residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Demerara where concerns were raised about security and adults preying on school girls.
Unit for sugar privatisation to be fully functional in January – official
The Special Purposes Unit set up to spearhead the divestment and privatisation of certain GuySuCo assets will be fully functional by January 2018, a government official says.