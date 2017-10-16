Local News

Many lessons to be learnt from Diwali

-President Granger

By
President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger were warmly welcomed upon their arrival at the Indian Monument Gardens. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger said that as Guyana strives for national unity and social cohesion, there are many important lessons to be learnt from the Hindu festival of Diwali, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.

“I do believe that there are lots of lessons that all Guyanese can learn from the festival of lights, Guyana is blessed to be a country of many religions, Guyana is blessed to be a multi-cultural country… there is so much we can learn from each other,”….

