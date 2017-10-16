Many lessons to be learnt from Diwali

President David Granger said that as Guyana strives for national unity and social cohesion, there are many important lessons to be learnt from the Hindu festival of Diwali, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.

“I do believe that there are lots of lessons that all Guyanese can learn from the festival of lights, Guyana is blessed to be a country of many religions, Guyana is blessed to be a multi-cultural country… there is so much we can learn from each other,”….