Parfaite Harmonie residents complain about adults preying on schoolgirls

The Ministry of Public Security on Friday met with residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Demerara where concerns were raised about security and adults preying on school girls.
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall, D Div1sion Commander Leslie James and other government officials were present at the engagement, which was stated to be the first in a series of such interactions planned by the Ministry to address security concerns across the country. The meeting was held at the La Parfaite Harmonie Primary School, a statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.
The issue of “older men preying on school girls” was not covered extensively in the press release sent out, but James stated that ranks have been tasked to embark on an “intel-led operation” to tackle the issue, which is on the “front burner” for the police…..
Unit for sugar privatisation to be fully functional in January – official
The Special Purposes Unit set up to spearhead the divestment and privatisation of certain GuySuCo assets will be fully functional by January 2018, a government official says.
President’s daughter rubbishes report jewellery company got contract for investiture medals
President David Granger’s daughter has rubbished an online news report that her jewellery company benefitted from millions in a contract to make 69 medals for the recent national awards investiture ceremony.
Meeting to be held with Indian envoy on Palmyra monument – Dr Norton
A meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and the government will decide the way forward for the Indian immigration monument at Palmyra, Corentyne, the base of which crumbled while under construction earlier this year.
Bridge linking Goedverwagting, Pradoville 1 burnt for third time in a month
About two weeks ago, Goedverwagting residents, awakened by calls in the wee hours of the morning, rose to find the bridge linking their community to the adjoining Pradoville 1 on fire for the third time within the space of just over a month.
Plans underway for agri census
The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Friday launched the Steering Committee Meeting for an agricultural census at the Ministry’s boardroom, Regent Street.