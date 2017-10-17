Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash

Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No. 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne which was linked to a horrific crash on Sunday that claimed five lives.

The pothole developed months ago but no firm action was taken, raising concerns about the performance of the NDC – particularly in light of last year’s local government elections – and whether it should have had the required resources at its disposal.

On Sunday, motor car PPP 3394 was travelling east when it fell into the pothole. The car spun and toppled several times, then collided with a paddy truck, GZ 2763 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Those who died in the crash are Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 37, of Lot 2 `D’ First Street, Bel Air, Georgetown; Sabita Manglani, Proprietress/Manager at Sabita Immigration Services at Maraj Building on Charlotte Street, her sons Emmanuel Manglani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, 5, and her secretary Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora.

Chairman of the NDC, Hemraj Ghansham, 56, told Stabroek News yesterday that ….