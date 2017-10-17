Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash

Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No. 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne which was linked to a horrific crash on Sunday that claimed five lives.
The pothole developed months ago but no firm action was taken, raising concerns about the performance of the NDC – particularly in light of last year’s local government elections – and whether it should have had the required resources at its disposal.
On Sunday, motor car PPP 3394 was travelling east when it fell into the pothole. The car spun and toppled several times, then collided with a paddy truck, GZ 2763 which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Those who died in the crash are Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 37, of Lot 2 `D’ First Street, Bel Air, Georgetown; Sabita Manglani, Proprietress/Manager at Sabita Immigration Services at Maraj Building on Charlotte Street, her sons Emmanuel Manglani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, 5, and her secretary Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora.
Chairman of the NDC, Hemraj Ghansham, 56, told Stabroek News yesterday that ….
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.
Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.
Juvenile who was allegedly assaulted by constable was grilled by city officers
Yesterday, the Mayor and City Council was presented with a copy of a report which describes in detail the harrowing experience of a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of the city constabulary.