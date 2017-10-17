Brian Singh to be tried for murder of ‘Timehri Man’

Brian Singh was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of Adrian Duncan called ‘Timehri Man’.

Singh was committed to stand trial for the crime by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, after the closure of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge.

The charge stated that Singh on February 2, at Robb and Alexander streets, murdered Duncan.

Magistrate Azore told the court yesterday that based on the whole of the evidence a prima facie case was made out against the accused, and as such he was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Singh will remain on remand until that time.