Brian Singh to be tried for murder of ‘Timehri Man’

Brian Singh was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of Adrian Duncan called ‘Timehri Man’.
Singh was committed to stand trial for the crime by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, after the closure of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge.
The charge stated that Singh on February 2, at Robb and Alexander streets, murdered Duncan.
Magistrate Azore told the court yesterday that based on the whole of the evidence a prima facie case was made out against the accused, and as such he was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
Singh will remain on remand until that time.
GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend
With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.