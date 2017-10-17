City unveils steep rise in compliance fee

Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.

Council decided at a statutory meeting yesterday to raise the cost of the certificate to 0.75% of the property value. This represents a significant increase from the present 0.1% at a time when one councillor observed that there has been an increase in the requests for these certificates.

In a report to the full council, the Finance Committee noted that council is currently supplying persons these certificates in order to facilitate property sales at a price which does not take into account the real costs of preparing and issuing the document.

According to the submission, a review of the fees was done ….