City unveils steep rise in compliance fee

Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Council decided at a statutory meeting yesterday to raise the cost of the certificate to 0.75% of the property value. This represents a significant increase from the present 0.1% at a time when one councillor observed that there has been an increase in the requests for these certificates.
In a report to the full council, the Finance Committee noted that council is currently supplying persons these certificates in order to facilitate property sales at a price which does not take into account the real costs of preparing and issuing the document.
According to the submission, a review of the fees was done
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.
Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.
Juvenile who was allegedly assaulted by constable was grilled by city officers
Yesterday, the Mayor and City Council was presented with a copy of a report which describes in detail the harrowing experience of a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of the city constabulary.