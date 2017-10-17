Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old

Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.

The prisoner wept, as the sentence was passed on him at the Berbice Assizes on Monday afternoon.

Moments earlier, the mother of the victim, in response to questions by the Judge said, her now five-year- old daughter cannot recall the ordeal and is now living a normal life.

Before sentence was imposed , Ramnarine said he was ….