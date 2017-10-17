Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old

Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.
The prisoner wept, as the sentence was passed on him at the Berbice Assizes on Monday afternoon.
Moments earlier, the mother of the victim, in response to questions by the Judge said, her now five-year- old daughter cannot recall the ordeal and is now living a normal life.
Before sentence was imposed , Ramnarine said he was ….
GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend
With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.