GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend

With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.
Earlier this year, GuySuCo announced that factory operations would end at the East Demerara Estate, Rose Hall and Skeldon and that cane operations would be amalgamated. The 2,500 jobs to be lost from the 17,000-strong industry would come on top of hundreds more from the Wales estate who were made redundant at the end of last year. The planned layoffs would be the single largest in decades.
Yesterday, Head of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand, said the Union is still of the opinion that it is not too late for the sugar company to rethink the closure of several estates and avoid the mass loss of jobs.
At a press conference on Friday held by the sugar company which ….
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.
Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.