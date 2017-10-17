Local News

GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend

By Comments

With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.

Earlier this year, GuySuCo announced that factory operations would end at the East Demerara Estate, Rose Hall and Skeldon and that cane operations would be amalgamated. The 2,500 jobs to be lost from the 17,000-strong industry would come on top of hundreds more from the Wales estate who were made redundant at the end of last year. The planned layoffs would be the single largest in decades.

Yesterday, Head of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand, said the Union is still of the opinion that it is not too late for the sugar company to rethink the closure of several estates and avoid the mass loss of jobs.

At a press conference on Friday held by the sugar company which ….

Comments  
More in Local News

City unveils steep rise in compliance fee

Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.

Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash

Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.

Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down

Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.

Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old

Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother  into his family’s care.

Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×