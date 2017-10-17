GRDB says paddy prices have risen for 2nd crop

Paddy prices have risen for the second crop of 2017, according to a press release yesterday from the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).
The average price range for paddy for the current crop is $32,130 to $46,140 per metric tonne ($2,089 to $3,300 per bag), it said. The GRDB did not give the comparable figure for the previous crop.
The GRDB said that it noticed the upward trend in paddy prices at the start of the harvesting. It said that the paddy prices being paid this crop are due to the availability of new markets in Mexico, Cuba and the government-to- government contract with Panama.
The GRDB said that records ….
