Moneychanger robbed at Meadow Bank

A moneychanger was on Sunday evening robbed at gunpoint of more than $500,000 in cash and valuables in front of his Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, shortly after he exited a taxi.

The incident occurred around 6pm while Trevor Benn, 55, who operates at the Stabroek Market area was about to enter his home.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Benn boarded a taxi and upon arrival at his home he was greeted by two armed bandits who held him at gunpoint and demanded that he hand over the cash and jewellery he had in his possession.

Benn, in fear for his life, abided with the men’s order and willingly handed over $440,000 cash, a gold chain he was wearing and his wallet containing his ID card and other important documents. The bandits then made good their escape by running east into Benn’s neighbour’s yard and boarded a waiting car.

The police were alerted and an investigation has been launched. However, no arrest has yet been made.

The police are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage with the hope of identifying the suspects.