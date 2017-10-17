Murder convict Mulai passes away, death penalty had been commuted

Bharatraj Mulai, one of the brothers who was initially on death row for the 1992 murder of their neighbour, Doodnauth Seeram but had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment in 2013, died in a city hospital on Saturday.

This was confirmed by Acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels who told Stabroek News that Mulai died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on Saturday evening while receiving medical attention.

Samuels said that Mulai who was incarcerated at the Mazaruni prison was taken to the Bartica hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.

He was later ….