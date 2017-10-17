Murder convict Mulai passes away, death penalty had been commuted

Bharatraj Mulai, one of the brothers who was initially on death row for the 1992 murder of their neighbour, Doodnauth Seeram but had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment in 2013, died in a city hospital on Saturday.
This was confirmed by Acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels who told Stabroek News that Mulai died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on Saturday evening while receiving medical attention.
Samuels said that Mulai who was incarcerated at the Mazaruni prison was taken to the Bartica hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.
He was later ….
GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend
With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.