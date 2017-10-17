Police rank denies allowing escape of prisoner from GPHC

A police rank was yesterday granted self-bail after he denied allowing the escape of Melvor Jeffrey, the Agricola teenager who reportedly had been shot by police in Agricola during an operation
It is alleged that Jermaine Joseph, 20, of West Coast Berbice, on July 19, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC), being employed with the Guyana Police Force which had lawful custody of Jeffrey, through negligence or carelessness, allowed Jeffrey to escape from lawful custody.
Joseph, who is assigned to the Tactical Services Unit pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.
According to the attorney of the accused, his client is ….
GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend
With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.