Local News

Police rank denies allowing escape of prisoner from GPHC

By Comments

A police rank was yesterday granted self-bail after he denied allowing the escape of Melvor Jeffrey, the Agricola teenager who reportedly had been shot by police in Agricola during an operation

It is alleged that Jermaine Joseph, 20, of West Coast Berbice, on July 19, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC), being employed with the Guyana Police Force which had lawful custody of  Jeffrey, through negligence or carelessness, allowed Jeffrey to escape from lawful custody.

Joseph, who is assigned to the Tactical Services Unit pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

According to the attorney of the accused, his client is ….

Comments  
More in Local News

GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend

With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.

City unveils steep rise in compliance fee

Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.

Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash

Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.

Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down

Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.

Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old

Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother  into his family’s care.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×