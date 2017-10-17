Staffer took nude photo of recaptured escapee with cell phone

Instructions were given to a prison staffer to take a nude picture of Royden Williams called `Smallie’ with his cellphone owing to the unavailability of the prison’s camera, according to Prison Director (ag) Gladwin Samuels who said yesterday that authorities are still working to ascertain how it was leaked to the public.

Based on what he said two persons had direct access to the photograph and another two limited access. Samuels said that no one can be ruled out as the investigation is inconclusive thus far.

A nude photograph of Williams, with his hands handcuffed and feet shackled, was posted on Facebook on Tuesday. In the photo, Williams is seen holding a bottle of water over his privates. It is unclear when the photograph was taken. The circulation of the photo has caused consternation. President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack has since called for those responsible for the leakage to be disciplined.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday Samuels reiterated….