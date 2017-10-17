Staffer took nude photo of recaptured escapee with cell phone

Instructions were given to a prison staffer to take a nude picture of Royden Williams called `Smallie’ with his cellphone owing to the unavailability of the prison’s camera, according to Prison Director (ag) Gladwin Samuels who said yesterday that authorities are still working to ascertain how it was leaked to the public.
Based on what he said two persons had direct access to the photograph and another two limited access. Samuels said that no one can be ruled out as the investigation is inconclusive thus far.
A nude photograph of Williams, with his hands handcuffed and feet shackled, was posted on Facebook on Tuesday. In the photo, Williams is seen holding a bottle of water over his privates. It is unclear when the photograph was taken. The circulation of the photo has caused consternation. President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack has since called for those responsible for the leakage to be disciplined.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday Samuels reiterated….
GAWU slams GuySuCo plan to lay off 2,500 by yearend
With GuySuCo retrenching 2,500 more workers by the end of the year, the main sugar union GAWU has again appealed for it to rethink the closure of estates.
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down
Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.