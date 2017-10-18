Cadet officer calls pathologist as final witness at trial for shooting teen

Franz Paul, the former cadet officer who was charged with shooting the then 15-year-old Alex Griffith in the mouth in 2014, yesterday called his final witness.

The charge against Paul, of Lot 189 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, is that he shot Griffith in his mouth on April 30, 2014 at Georgetown.

During the continuation of the trial before trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Paul’s attorney, Roger Yearwood, called Dr. Yogeshwar Singh, who is attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital and is the assistant to Dr. Nehaul Singh and Dr. Nancy Sancho, as the final defence witness.

Singh, who is a lecturer of Pathophysiology at the University of Guyana (UG) and assistant lecturer of Forensic Medicine at UG and the Texila University, was ….