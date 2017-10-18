City cop fired over sex abuse of minor

One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.

King also made the decision yesterday – two months after the matter surfaced – to contact the Guyana Police Force’s ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman for assistance with the investigation.

Chapman told Stabroek News that immediately after receiving the request from the Town Clerk, he dispatched an investigator. He noted that the matter had not been brought to his attention by the city administration before yesterday.

King had told a statutory council meeting on Monday that ….