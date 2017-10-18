Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay

Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.

The men, who are charged with murdering Singh on August 30, 2007 at Lot 51 Craig Milne, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown.

A third man, Andrew Philander, called ‘Junior’ and ‘Gadget,’ was also arrested for the murder but he perished in a fire set by inmates at the Camp Street Prison last year March.

The men did not, however, ….