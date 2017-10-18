Diamond man freed of cocaine in rice bag charge

A city magistrate yesterday dismissed a drug charge against a Diamond Housing Scheme resident, who had been accused of having two pounds of cocaine in his possession, due to conflicting evidence presented by police witnesses.

Keon Aaron was accused of having 1.124 kg of cocaine (equivalent to 2.4 pounds) in his possession for trafficking, on June 17, at Stabroek Market.

Aaron’s trial, which came to an end before trial Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday, saw him presenting unsworn evidence after he was called on to lead a defence.

Subsequent to his ….