Diamond man freed of cocaine in rice bag charge

A city magistrate yesterday dismissed a drug charge against a Diamond Housing Scheme resident, who had been accused of having two pounds of cocaine in his possession, due to conflicting evidence presented by police witnesses.
Keon Aaron was accused of having 1.124 kg of cocaine (equivalent to 2.4 pounds) in his possession for trafficking, on June 17, at Stabroek Market.
Aaron’s trial, which came to an end before trial Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday, saw him presenting unsworn evidence after he was called on to lead a defence.
Subsequent to his ….
City cop fired over sex abuse of minor
One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.
Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman
Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.
Woman beaten by partner jumps from burning Da Silva St building
A mother of two is now homeless and nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after her partner attacked her and set their Da Silva Street house on fire.
Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay
Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.
NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.